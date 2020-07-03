Rent Calculator
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:42 PM
1302 Bard Court
Location
1302 Bard Court, Garland, TX 75040
Mill Creek Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom single story home in cul-de-sec. Huge backyard for great outdoor activities. Excellent floor plan. Split bedrooms. Fresh paint. Laminate floors. Two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1302 Bard Court have any available units?
1302 Bard Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1302 Bard Court currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Bard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Bard Court pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Bard Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1302 Bard Court offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Bard Court offers parking.
Does 1302 Bard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Bard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Bard Court have a pool?
No, 1302 Bard Court does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Bard Court have accessible units?
No, 1302 Bard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Bard Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Bard Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Bard Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Bard Court does not have units with air conditioning.
