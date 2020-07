Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool putting green garage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

Welcome to Bell Stonebriar, located in Frisco, TX! Located just north of Highway 121 and west of Legacy Drive, this community is just minutes from fine shopping and dining at the Stonebriar Mall. Plan your perfect Frisco getaway at Dr. Pepper Ballpark to see the Frisco Rough Riders, or take a stroll downtown Dallas, Frisco to visit the Texas sculpture garden and the growing museum district! The superior location makes these apartments the perfect home for any family looking for a unique setting!Bell Stonebriar offers one, two and three bedroom garden-style apartments with newly upgraded interiors, including stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen islands, spacious walk-in closets, private balconies and patios with amazing views of the Stonebriar County Club Tennis Court. Enjoy a wide array of community amenities which include an expansive swimming pool with an in-water tanning area and fitness studio offering the Precor series. Entertain your guest in our resident lounge with ent