Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving

Welcome to The Plaza at Frisco Square Apartments where our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are equipped with SmartRent features compatible with Alexa and Google Home. These features include a Yale Nest digital lock, digital smart thermostat and two leak detectors. Our apartment homes also feature spacious and open living areas, fully-equipped kitchens with granite counter tops, generous storage space, private patios, and washer/dryer connections, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Short term lease options are available. The Plaza at Frisco Square Apartments offers residents a unique boutique-style, high-end atmosphere. Take a dip in our resort-style swimming pool, stay active at our state-of-the-art fitness center, or relax in our upscale clubhouse or outdoor terrace lounge areas! For your convenience, we also offer elevators, covered and off-street parking, and controlled access to our buildings. Visit our website to watch a walk through video tour now or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at The Plaza at Frisco Square Apartments!