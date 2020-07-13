All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like Plaza At Frisco Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
Plaza At Frisco Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:43 PM

Plaza At Frisco Square

8843 Coleman Blvd · (469) 214-4594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-219 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,184

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1-404 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 2-201 · Avail. now

$1,238

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-210 · Avail. now

$1,808

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Unit 2-415 · Avail. now

$1,833

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-314 · Avail. Sep 17

$2,239

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plaza At Frisco Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
NOW DOING SELF-GUIDED TOURS!

Welcome to The Plaza at Frisco Square Apartments where our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are equipped with SmartRent features compatible with Alexa and Google Home. These features include a Yale Nest digital lock, digital smart thermostat and two leak detectors. Our apartment homes also feature spacious and open living areas, fully-equipped kitchens with granite counter tops, generous storage space, private patios, and washer/dryer connections, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Short term lease options are available. The Plaza at Frisco Square Apartments offers residents a unique boutique-style, high-end atmosphere. Take a dip in our resort-style swimming pool, stay active at our state-of-the-art fitness center, or relax in our upscale clubhouse or outdoor terrace lounge areas! For your convenience, we also offer elevators, covered and off-street parking, and controlled access to our buildings. Visit our website to watch a walk through video tour now or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at The Plaza at Frisco Square Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per person
Deposit: $150 -$350 based on approval
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot: $50/month. We have a parking Garage. Please call for parking information. Gated parking available; $50 per reserved covered parking space; parking garage first come first served basis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plaza At Frisco Square have any available units?
Plaza At Frisco Square has 7 units available starting at $1,184 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Plaza At Frisco Square have?
Some of Plaza At Frisco Square's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plaza At Frisco Square currently offering any rent specials?
Plaza At Frisco Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plaza At Frisco Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Plaza At Frisco Square is pet friendly.
Does Plaza At Frisco Square offer parking?
Yes, Plaza At Frisco Square offers parking.
Does Plaza At Frisco Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plaza At Frisco Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plaza At Frisco Square have a pool?
Yes, Plaza At Frisco Square has a pool.
Does Plaza At Frisco Square have accessible units?
Yes, Plaza At Frisco Square has accessible units.
Does Plaza At Frisco Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plaza At Frisco Square has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Plaza At Frisco Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity