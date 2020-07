Cortland Preston North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym pool pool table internet access trash valet yoga cats allowed garage parking alarm system bbq/grill key fob access shuffle board smoke-free community

Located in the top-rated Prosper ISD and surrounded by local shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community offers convenience to everything (without the bustle of the city). With designer features like granite countertops and crown molding and modern conveniences like in-home washer and dryer sets, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments bring your living goals to life. Work towards your best self in our 24/7 fitness center and yoga space, or lounge at our saltwater pool with poolside cabanas. Then, head over to Stonebriar Mall, Frisco Square, or The Star for a quick bite or some retail therapy, or cheer on your favorite team with friends at Dr. Pepper Ballpark or Toyota Stadium. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.