Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center car charging cc payments clubhouse courtyard game room golf room guest parking key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving trash valet yoga

Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication. Nestled in the rapidly-growing Frisco, TX, our upscale community offers a welcome respite from busy city living, without secluding you from its excitement.



Our gorgeous one and two-bedroom apartments boast all the high-end finishes you should expect from a deluxe home, while our riveting on-site amenities offer a delightful escape from the ordinary. From a luxurious pool and an elite two-story fitness center to a private library and an indoor golf simulator, Domain at the Gate has everything you want and more than you need. A bark park with pet spa, a Wi-Fi lounge with computers and printers, a yoga room with on-demand technology, and a bike storage and repair shop are also part of the deal. As for the apartments, they are a dream come true. Boasting professionally designed interiors with refined color schemes, ultra-modern kitchens, full-size washer and dryers, private balconies, and spa-like bathrooms, they raise the bar on lavish living.



Part of The Gate project, our Frisco apartments are within walking distance from upscale retail and dining venues, and close to all the major employers and attractions in the area. Relish living minutes away from Stonebriar Centre, the Toyota Stadium, T-Mobile, FedEx, and Amerisource, and enjoy fast access to nearby Plano, McKinney, and Dallas.