All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like Domain at the Gate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
Domain at the Gate
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Domain at the Gate

6688 John Hickman Parkway · (214) 307-6435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6688 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX 75035

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 267 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 142 · Avail. now

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Unit 442 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

See 29+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 537 · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 358 · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

See 30+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Domain at the Gate.

Amenities

nest technology
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
golf room
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication. Nestled in the rapidly-growing Frisco, TX, our upscale community offers a welcome respite from busy city living, without secluding you from its excitement.\n\nOur gorgeous one and two-bedroom apartments boast all the high-end finishes you should expect from a deluxe home, while our riveting on-site amenities offer a delightful escape from the ordinary. From a luxurious pool and an elite two-story fitness center to a private library and an indoor golf simulator, Domain at the Gate has everything you want and more than you need. A bark park with pet spa, a Wi-Fi lounge with computers and printers, a yoga room with on-demand technology, and a bike storage and repair shop are also part of the deal. As for the apartments, they are a dream come true. Boasting professionally designed interiors with refined color schemes, ultra-modern kitchens, full-size washer and dryers, private balconies, and spa-like bathrooms, they raise the bar on lavish living.\n\nPart of The Gate project, our Frisco apartments are within walking distance from upscale retail and dining venues, and close to all the major employers and attractions in the area. Relish living minutes away from Stonebriar Centre, the Toyota Stadium, T-Mobile, FedEx, and Amerisource, and enjoy fast access to nearby Plano, McKinney, and Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150/$250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Domain at the Gate have any available units?
Domain at the Gate has 65 units available starting at $1,239 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Domain at the Gate have?
Some of Domain at the Gate's amenities include nest technology, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Domain at the Gate currently offering any rent specials?
Domain at the Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Domain at the Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, Domain at the Gate is pet friendly.
Does Domain at the Gate offer parking?
Yes, Domain at the Gate offers parking.
Does Domain at the Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Domain at the Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Domain at the Gate have a pool?
Yes, Domain at the Gate has a pool.
Does Domain at the Gate have accessible units?
Yes, Domain at the Gate has accessible units.
Does Domain at the Gate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Domain at the Gate has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Domain at the Gate?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity