Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access media room elevator nest technology

Welcome to The Maxwell, a brilliant new vision for luxury apartment living in Frisco, TX. With layouts and finishes inspired by European and Mediterranean culture, our stylish and sophisticated apartments and townhomes offer a unique living experience that you won't find anywhere else in the greater Dallas / Fort Worth area.We offer a wide variety of studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans for you to choose from, so you can easily find the apartment home that's just right for you. Along with many of the standard amenities you'd expect from other high-end apartments in Frisco, TX, our Founders Hall amenity center houses many of our most unique and extravagant attractions, like our gorgeous West Pool with oversized sun decks and beautiful grilling stations, and our acoustically optimized video game room and theater. This is the life you were meant to lead! Located right in the middle of the thriving and vibrant city of Frisco, and 30 minutes north of Dallas, The Maxwell gives you acces