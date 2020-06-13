/
/
leonard
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Leonard, TX📍
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
IC Creek Ranch
4160 FM 815, Leonard, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,199
1597 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Indian Creek Ranch in Leonard, Texas! Come find your new home with us! We are located just south of Trenton, Texas, with large yards and beautiful scenery. We have 3 and 4 bedroom homes. Contact us today for more information!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
109 E Short Street
109 East Short Street, Leonard, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1944 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 E Short Street in Leonard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Leonard
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
303 Ballentine Street
303 Ballentine Street, Trenton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1404 sqft
Adorable home with 2 bedroom + another room that could be bedroom but with no closet. Sunroom is nice connecting main house to garage. 2 car Garage is oversized and insulated with 1 garage door opener.
Results within 10 miles of Leonard
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
109 Columbia Street
109 Columbia St, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1677 sqft
Home includes high ceilings, arched doorways, and rounded corners. Upgraded master bath with spacious closets. Granite kitchen countertops with built-in Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
104 South 7th St.
104 7th Street, Celeste, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
New construction! This is a newly built 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Celeste ISD. It features walk-in closets, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, a fenced yard, double vanities in master bath & much more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Leonard rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Leonard area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXSherman, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXAddison, TX