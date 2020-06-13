/
/
sanger
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM
52 Apartments for rent in Sanger, TX📍
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Trails of Sanger
11501 Marion Rd, Sanger, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant units in a park-like setting near Interstate 35. Ray Roberts State Park is a short drive away. Spacious floor plans include plenty of storage areas. In-unit connections accomodate full-size washing machines and dryers.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2012 Benjamin Dr
2012 Benjamin Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1218 sqft
Available 08/15/20 This beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom Sanger property flaunts brand new plank flooring and a fresh coat of paint. A secluded master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a private water closet and large vanity.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4025 Highplains Dr
4025 Highplains Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1610 sqft
4025 High Plains Available 08/20/20 This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful and brand new home! This property is located just a few minutes north of Denton in the cozy town of Sanger Texas! Sanger has a great small town feel and is home to one of
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
800 N 3RD Street
800 N 3rd St, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
One unit available now! Berkshire Townhomes is a newer town home complex that was built in 2019. The master suite is downstairs along with the kitchen and living room. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom are located upstairs.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Sand Stone Drive
1806 Sandstone Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1474 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in Sanger ISD. Granite counter tops. Large Master with his and her closets. Nice back yard. This home is move in ready!
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
204 Hillcrest Street
204 Hillcrest Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1302 sqft
THE LONG WAIT FOR A HOME LIKE THIS IS OVER. NESTLED IN THE HEART OF SANGER THIS MOVE IN READY ADORABLE 1 STORY HOME IS ADORNED WITH IT ALL. UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH OPEN FLOOR PLAN PLUS 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE...RECENT PAINT TILE AND WOOD FLOORS .....
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
123 Ringneck Drive
123 Ringneck Drive, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1252 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Sanger, Tx home. All electric home in established neighborhood. Sanger ISD. Close to parks, schools, shopping and 15 minutes from Lake Ray Roberts State Park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
819 Carmen Court
819 Carmen Court, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1064 sqft
Great Location on Cul De Sac! Perfect for 1st Time Homebuyer or Investor. Needs some Fresh Paint and a Little TLC. No HOA. Quiet, Smaller Neighborhood. Property is for sale, lease, owner finance.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5002 Villas Drive
5002 Villas Dr, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1484 sqft
Beautiful brand new duplexes. Vinyl plank floors, tile in wet areas. Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided. Led Lighting throughout, coach lights, shaker style cabinets with Granite in the kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
119 S. 5th St.
119 South 5th Street, Sanger, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
903 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath home near downtown Sanger. Wood flooring and washer, dryer connections. YouTube video available for virtual tour/preview
1 of 29
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
103 Kirkland
103 Kirkland St, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1440 sqft
Newly constructed 3/2/1 in Sanger - This house is flawless. We have just completed construction and are about to complete a few last minute items but they're ready to show and lease. We will be building a new fence around the very large backyard.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
127 Ringneck Drive
127 Ringneck Drive, Sanger, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1760 sqft
This Cute 4-bedroom 2-bath 2-car garage home boasts a large living area with fresh paint & carpet, new appliances in kitchen including a Microwave & Stainless Refrigerator. Master has a large garden tub, shower, and large walk-in closet.
1 of 1
Last updated December 28 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
315 N 9th Street
315 North 9th Street, Sanger, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1345 sqft
Available now. Call office for details 940-384-7378.
Results within 5 miles of Sanger
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Hadley Ln
705 Hadley Ln, Cooke County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1650 sqft
Pretty Brand new home!! - Custom Designed, Open, and Bright 1 Story, 3 Bed, 2 Baths, 1 Large Living Area.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5104 Meadow Lane
5104 Meadow Lane, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1746 sqft
Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath plus study home in Apsen Park with lawn care included! The granite countertops, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, upgraded cabinets, carpet, and tile throughout the home take it a step up from most rental properties.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
8304 Private rd 6605 Road
8304 Private Road 6605, Denton County, TX
Studio
$1,000
750 sqft
Country Loft with Gorgeous views, rolling hills, lake view. Lots of wild life, Cattle, wild flowers, and awesome sunsets. Very secluded and peaceful yet minutes from town. Totally renovated. Wood Floors, Blinds , Tile shower,. Large 25 X 25 ft.
Results within 10 miles of Sanger
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
27 Units Available
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
218 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
6 Units Available
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado North in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
8 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Sanger, the median rent is $729 for a studio, $869 for a 1-bedroom, $1,080 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,464 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sanger, check out our monthly Sanger Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Sanger area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sanger from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TX