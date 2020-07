Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym pool garage pet friendly cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Texas features many thriving communities, and the city of Frisco represents one of the most vibrant examples of that positive growth. If youre currently touring apartments in Frisco, we invite you to visit Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges and see our state-of-the-art amenities and gorgeous apartments. From multiple resort-style swimming pools to the beautiful kitchen and bath features inside every apartment home, Cool Springs offers an exceptional residential experience. Professionally managed by Westwood Residential, we focus on providing luxurious amenities, a welcoming atmosphere, and the convenience of a great location. As you tour the grounds of Cool Springs, youll see how easy it is to enjoy an afternoon by the pool with our tanning decks and community gathering areas. Imagine inviting a few friends over for a Saturday by the pool and ending the day with a home-cooked meal in your gourmet kitchen. Our sophisticated and stylish apartment homes are available in several floor plans, and were sure one of our plans will appeal to you. From cozy one-bedroom homes to expansive two bedroom residences, all of our Frisco apartments for rent offer the space you need to relax. Youll never run out of closet space, and youll love the ample cabinets in our kitchens. One of the reasons families and couples love living at Cool Springs is because of the attention to detail in every feature from the beautifully equipped kitchens to the expansive and well-appointed grounds. Weve designed Cool Springs to feel like a home, and we think youll love coming home each evening to your very own apartment. If youre searching for apartments for rent in Frisco, we invite you to take a tour and discuss our rental specials