Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry ceiling fan fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport courtyard e-payments internet access package receiving

This is The Carmichael, a brand new brilliant apartment community in Frisco, TX designed just for you. Beautifully landscaped grounds, a variety of resident privileges and striking homes with amazing interiors define a distinctive living experience. Enjoy your life again in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Park West in Frisco, TX, convenient to everything Frisco, and experience fine living with new friends. The Carmichael is a place tailored to fit your unique demand for luxury and style. In addition, our professionally trained team is prepared to meet your expectations with extraordinary service and care. This is The Carmichael. This is home.