Carmichael
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Carmichael

8787 Legacy Dr ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8787 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1154 · Avail. Oct 8

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 1133 · Avail. Aug 8

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 1244 · Avail. Aug 13

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1266 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,445

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 1362 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,685

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carmichael.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
24hr maintenance
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
This is The Carmichael, a brand new brilliant apartment community in Frisco, TX designed just for you. Beautifully landscaped grounds, a variety of resident privileges and striking homes with amazing interiors define a distinctive living experience. Enjoy your life again in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Park West in Frisco, TX, convenient to everything Frisco, and experience fine living with new friends. The Carmichael is a place tailored to fit your unique demand for luxury and style. In addition, our professionally trained team is prepared to meet your expectations with extraordinary service and care. This is The Carmichael. This is home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carmichael have any available units?
Carmichael has 14 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Carmichael have?
Some of Carmichael's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carmichael currently offering any rent specials?
Carmichael is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carmichael pet-friendly?
Yes, Carmichael is pet friendly.
Does Carmichael offer parking?
No, Carmichael does not offer parking.
Does Carmichael have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carmichael offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carmichael have a pool?
Yes, Carmichael has a pool.
Does Carmichael have accessible units?
No, Carmichael does not have accessible units.
Does Carmichael have units with dishwashers?
No, Carmichael does not have units with dishwashers.
