8669 Ludlow Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:33 PM

8669 Ludlow Drive

8669 Ludlow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8669 Ludlow Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Story, 3 BR-2 Bath home, Upgraded, Nice size Bedrooms, large kitchen has a bonus room that can be used as study or formal dining. Plan 3004. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator stays with home. Exemplary Frisco Schools - Sparks-Pioneer-Reedy High. small pets case by case. HOW TO APPLY *SEE TRANSACTION DESK FOR LEASE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS*, apply online after we prescreen the application. app fee $40. Follow Lease Application instructions & send all documents via email, then will tell you how to apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

