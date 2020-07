Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr concierge car charging coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star. Embody a life of elegance and style at our thoughtfully designed apartment homes coming soon to the perfect urban setting - the Frisco North Platinum Corridor. Inspired by bright atmosphere and tasteful affluence, life at Lucia is one full of light.



Lucia offers several floor plan options including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. With the finest of luxury amenities and it's central location, Lucia in Frisco, TX is the perfect place to call home.