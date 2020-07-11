Twelve Cowboys Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator carpet stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible 24hr concierge dog park gym parking pool hot tub cats allowed elevator business center clubhouse conference room valet service

Twelve is a first-of-its-kind residence co-created by Cowboys Hall of Frame Owner Jerry Jones, Cowboys Hall of Fame Quarterback and #12, Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and Cowboys Alumni, Robert Shaw. Located in Frisco, TX, conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn Tollway. From this premier location, you can take in the view of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters, the Star Boulevard, and so much more. Enjoy exceptional views overlooking Frisco and The Star from our floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious patios. All our units have been carefully and masterfully crafted with elite features such as stylish waterfall islands, wine refrigerators, glass enclosed showers, and smart-phone-controlled thermostats. Twelve combines luxury living, elite accommodations, and unparalleled access to Frisco's most star-studded community. We offer luxurious1-,2-, and 3-bedroom units, plus 17th floor penthouses. Some of the exclusive amenities available to residents include 24-Hour concierge services, premier access to The Star, dog park(s), dog walking services, grocery delivery service, dry cleaning service, and fully covered parking. We are also walking distance to over 40 restaurants and shops, Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy and Research, Ford Center, Omni Frisco Hotel, Dallas Headquarters, and more.