Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
Twelve Cowboys Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

Twelve Cowboys Way

12 Cowboys Way · (214) 225-3657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Frisco
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

12 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0705 · Avail. now

$2,530

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$2,580

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. now

$2,580

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0706 · Avail. now

$4,560

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Unit 0708 · Avail. now

$4,560

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Unit 0808 · Avail. now

$4,585

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twelve Cowboys Way.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
elevator
business center
clubhouse
conference room
valet service
Twelve is a first-of-its-kind residence co-created by Cowboys Hall of Frame Owner Jerry Jones, Cowboys Hall of Fame Quarterback and #12, Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and Cowboys Alumni, Robert Shaw. Located in Frisco, TX, conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn Tollway. From this premier location, you can take in the view of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters, the Star Boulevard, and so much more. Enjoy exceptional views overlooking Frisco and The Star from our floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious patios. All our units have been carefully and masterfully crafted with elite features such as stylish waterfall islands, wine refrigerators, glass enclosed showers, and smart-phone-controlled thermostats. Twelve combines luxury living, elite accommodations, and unparalleled access to Frisco's most star-studded community. We offer luxurious1-,2-, and 3-bedroom units, plus 17th floor penthouses. Some of the exclusive amenities available to residents include 24-Hour concierge services, premier access to The Star, dog park(s), dog walking services, grocery delivery service, dry cleaning service, and fully covered parking. We are also walking distance to over 40 restaurants and shops, Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy and Research, Ford Center, Omni Frisco Hotel, Dallas Headquarters, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Parking Details: Assigned parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twelve Cowboys Way have any available units?
Twelve Cowboys Way has 64 units available starting at $2,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Twelve Cowboys Way have?
Some of Twelve Cowboys Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twelve Cowboys Way currently offering any rent specials?
Twelve Cowboys Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twelve Cowboys Way pet-friendly?
Yes, Twelve Cowboys Way is pet friendly.
Does Twelve Cowboys Way offer parking?
Yes, Twelve Cowboys Way offers parking.
Does Twelve Cowboys Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Twelve Cowboys Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Twelve Cowboys Way have a pool?
Yes, Twelve Cowboys Way has a pool.
Does Twelve Cowboys Way have accessible units?
Yes, Twelve Cowboys Way has accessible units.
Does Twelve Cowboys Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Twelve Cowboys Way has units with dishwashers.
