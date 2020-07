Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 full bath house in exemplary Frisco schools area, open floor plan with large family room and split master and other bedrooms, hardwood floor all over the house except bathrooms and utility room which have tile floors, granit counter top in kitchen, electric ranch, fans in all rooms, walking to exemplary elementary school, easy access to major roads. Great location!