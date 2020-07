Skyhouse Frisco Station.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge dog park gym parking playground pool garage internet access bike storage clubhouse coffee bar conference room hot tub pool table

NOW OPEN + NOW LEASING!



Rising 25 stories into the Texas blue in the heart of Frisco, SkyHouse is a new high-rise community for aficionados of balanced urban living. Choose among studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all beautifully designed with every convenience. Take in sweeping views from your private balcony overlooking vibrant retail, social and dining options courtesy of The Star, our Dallas Cowboys neighbor. You’ll also have front-door access to all the offerings of the much anticipated development, The Hub.



Designed with gracious features everywhere you look, your SkyHouse apartment is a private retreat above the bustling activity of Frisco Station. Modern open spaces include premium quartz countertops, luxury wood-finish flooring, Kohler(R) fixtures and more. Wake up to sunlight filling the room through floor-to-ceiling windows. In the evenings, enjoy a glass of wine on your private balcony as you unwind from the day and plan what’s next on your social calen