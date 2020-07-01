All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 6373 Orchard Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6373 Orchard Park Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:32 PM

6373 Orchard Park Drive

6373 Orchard Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6373 Orchard Park Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Starwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Custom 1 story home with an open floor plan and huge backyard. A large kitchen, private Master Suite, study, and large game room in this high-end home that boasts 3 living areas. The prestigious gated and 24 hour guarded community of Starwood features a pool, workout facility, tennis courts, playground and hike-bike trails. All of this within the tree lined creeks that make for luxury living at its best! (The owner will pay for the lawn care AND the $245 monthly HOA fee! Another bonus, the washer and dryer will be left for you to use if you so choose!) This is one not to miss!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6373 Orchard Park Drive have any available units?
6373 Orchard Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6373 Orchard Park Drive have?
Some of 6373 Orchard Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6373 Orchard Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6373 Orchard Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6373 Orchard Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6373 Orchard Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6373 Orchard Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6373 Orchard Park Drive offers parking.
Does 6373 Orchard Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6373 Orchard Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6373 Orchard Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6373 Orchard Park Drive has a pool.
Does 6373 Orchard Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 6373 Orchard Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6373 Orchard Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6373 Orchard Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District