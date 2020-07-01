6373 Orchard Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking playground pool tennis court

Custom 1 story home with an open floor plan and huge backyard. A large kitchen, private Master Suite, study, and large game room in this high-end home that boasts 3 living areas. The prestigious gated and 24 hour guarded community of Starwood features a pool, workout facility, tennis courts, playground and hike-bike trails. All of this within the tree lined creeks that make for luxury living at its best! (The owner will pay for the lawn care AND the $245 monthly HOA fee! Another bonus, the washer and dryer will be left for you to use if you so choose!) This is one not to miss!!