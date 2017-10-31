5937 Country View Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story available in Lone Star Ranch in Frisco. The rotunda entrance sets the tone of this home with real hardwood floors in the Formal Dining-Study and the spacious Living area with high ceilings throughout. Kitchen with granite counters, island, gas cook top, and refrigerator included has a nice casual dining space and patio. Upgrades include light fixtures, hardware, moldings, gas fireplace, dry bar too. Master with large shower, jetted tub, dual sinks, and generous walk-in closet. Don't miss the deck with Tiki Bar that overlooks a nicely landscaped yard with plenty of grassy area. Carpet less than one year.