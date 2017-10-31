All apartments in Frisco
5937 Country View Lane

5937 Country View Lane
Location

5937 Country View Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story available in Lone Star Ranch in Frisco. The rotunda entrance sets the tone of this home with real hardwood floors in the Formal Dining-Study and the spacious Living area with high ceilings throughout. Kitchen with granite counters, island, gas cook top, and refrigerator included has a nice casual dining space and patio. Upgrades include light fixtures, hardware, moldings, gas fireplace, dry bar too. Master with large shower, jetted tub, dual sinks, and generous walk-in closet. Don't miss the deck with Tiki Bar that overlooks a nicely landscaped yard with plenty of grassy area. Carpet less than one year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5937 Country View Lane have any available units?
5937 Country View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5937 Country View Lane have?
Some of 5937 Country View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5937 Country View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5937 Country View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 Country View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5937 Country View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5937 Country View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5937 Country View Lane offers parking.
Does 5937 Country View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5937 Country View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 Country View Lane have a pool?
No, 5937 Country View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5937 Country View Lane have accessible units?
No, 5937 Country View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 Country View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5937 Country View Lane has units with dishwashers.

