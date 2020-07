Republic House at Frisco Bridges.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym game room playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill media room package receiving garage parking business center carport conference room dog park guest parking hot tub online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Modern. Open. Spacious. Casual Sophistication. These are just some of the adjectives used to describe the distinctive apartments at Republic House. If you're looking for a one-, two-, or three-bedroom home in Frisco, you've come to the right place. The new interiors offer open-concept floor plans featuring soaring nine-foot ceilings and custom crown molding. Gourmet kitchens include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, pantries, and sleek, modern cabinetry with brushed-nickel hardware. Your Frisco apartment also comes with hardwood-style flooring plus a washer and dryer. Love the sound of sliding French Doors or the smell of a wood-burning fireplace? We have those too, in select homes. Our first-class amenities include a resort-inspired swimming pool, a surround sound theater, and game room. Visit us today to see what luxury living in Frisco is all about!