Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 3 bedrooms, 2 dining & spacious office. Home flows beautifully w-open floor plan & plenty of natural light.Hand-scraped wood floors in entry, family, dining & bedrooms. New granite in bathrooms & kitchen. New backsplash & undermount sinks.Large kitchen island, gas cooktop. Gas fireplace.Medicine cabinets. Walk to the gorgeous park & playground. Pets are on a one to one basis. Leases to be signed for 2+ years.