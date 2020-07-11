All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like Fox Haven Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
Fox Haven Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Fox Haven Apartments

7275 Hickory St · (469) 214-6547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7275 Hickory St, Frisco, TX 75034

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Haven Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Fox Haven Apartments in Frisco, TX are a stylish upscale community located in the heart of town. We are just minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway, Preston Road, Frisco Main Street, Stonebriar Mall, restaurants, and more. Each home is outfitted with the latest in contemporary design for your peace and comfort. Our Frisco Apartments provide an elegant and serene environment for you to call home. Our grounds are rich with lush green lawns and soaring mature trees that create a welcoming atmosphere for residents. Enjoy a resort-inspired pool and Spa to kick back and relax the day’s stresses away. Make your move to Fox Haven Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Case by case basis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Haven Apartments have any available units?
Fox Haven Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Fox Haven Apartments have?
Some of Fox Haven Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Haven Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Haven Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Haven Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Haven Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fox Haven Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fox Haven Apartments offers parking.
Does Fox Haven Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fox Haven Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Haven Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fox Haven Apartments has a pool.
Does Fox Haven Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fox Haven Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fox Haven Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Fox Haven Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Fox Haven Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity