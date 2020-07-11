Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning w/d hookup garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly e-payments internet access online portal package receiving

Fox Haven Apartments in Frisco, TX are a stylish upscale community located in the heart of town. We are just minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway, Preston Road, Frisco Main Street, Stonebriar Mall, restaurants, and more. Each home is outfitted with the latest in contemporary design for your peace and comfort. Our Frisco Apartments provide an elegant and serene environment for you to call home. Our grounds are rich with lush green lawns and soaring mature trees that create a welcoming atmosphere for residents. Enjoy a resort-inspired pool and Spa to kick back and relax the day’s stresses away. Make your move to Fox Haven Apartments today!