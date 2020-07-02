All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 15058 Alstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
15058 Alstone Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:48 AM

15058 Alstone Drive

15058 Alstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15058 Alstone Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Well maintained single family 3074 sqft 4 bed 2.5 bath plus media room or game room available for rent. Vaulted ceilings, plenty of sunlight, master suite and bath downstairs.separate laundry area.
Location is great for commute close to highway 121 and minutes to Dallas tollway and hwy 75. Great schools at walking distance .
tenant pays water ,electricity,gas, trash,sewer and yard care. one pet a dog or a cat allowed. pet deposit 250$ per pet. All adult applicants are required to complete rental application and authorize credit and background check by first reaching out to landlord for the details on the process.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/frisco-tx?lid=12256065

(RLNE4895540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15058 Alstone Drive have any available units?
15058 Alstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15058 Alstone Drive have?
Some of 15058 Alstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15058 Alstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15058 Alstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15058 Alstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15058 Alstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15058 Alstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15058 Alstone Drive offers parking.
Does 15058 Alstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15058 Alstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15058 Alstone Drive have a pool?
No, 15058 Alstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15058 Alstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 15058 Alstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15058 Alstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15058 Alstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District