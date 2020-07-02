15058 Alstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Well maintained single family 3074 sqft 4 bed 2.5 bath plus media room or game room available for rent. Vaulted ceilings, plenty of sunlight, master suite and bath downstairs.separate laundry area.

Location is great for commute close to highway 121 and minutes to Dallas tollway and hwy 75. Great schools at walking distance .

tenant pays water ,electricity,gas, trash,sewer and yard care. one pet a dog or a cat allowed. pet deposit 250$ per pet. All adult applicants are required to complete rental application and authorize credit and background check by first reaching out to landlord for the details on the process.



