12207 Riviera Road
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:37 AM

12207 Riviera Road

12207 Riviera Road · No Longer Available
Location

12207 Riviera Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Completely updated 3 bed 2 bath with fresh interior exterior paint & hand scrape wood floors throughout living areas. Updated baths with central HVAC. Kitchen has been transformed with built-in cabinets, SS appliances, back-splash and granite counter tops. Oasis style backyard with covered patio & built in propane gas grill ready for your entertainment or relaxing purposes. In proximity to nearby schools, restaurants & shopping including Stonebriar Mall, Legacy West & Toyota Stadium. Submit your applications asap because this one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12207 Riviera Road have any available units?
12207 Riviera Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12207 Riviera Road have?
Some of 12207 Riviera Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12207 Riviera Road currently offering any rent specials?
12207 Riviera Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12207 Riviera Road pet-friendly?
No, 12207 Riviera Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12207 Riviera Road offer parking?
Yes, 12207 Riviera Road offers parking.
Does 12207 Riviera Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12207 Riviera Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12207 Riviera Road have a pool?
No, 12207 Riviera Road does not have a pool.
Does 12207 Riviera Road have accessible units?
No, 12207 Riviera Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12207 Riviera Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12207 Riviera Road has units with dishwashers.

