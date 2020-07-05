12207 Riviera Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Completely updated 3 bed 2 bath with fresh interior exterior paint & hand scrape wood floors throughout living areas. Updated baths with central HVAC. Kitchen has been transformed with built-in cabinets, SS appliances, back-splash and granite counter tops. Oasis style backyard with covered patio & built in propane gas grill ready for your entertainment or relaxing purposes. In proximity to nearby schools, restaurants & shopping including Stonebriar Mall, Legacy West & Toyota Stadium. Submit your applications asap because this one won't last long.