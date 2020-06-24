321 Fossil Bridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This beautiful single story home was built in 2008 by K. Hovnanian Homes. It features an open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with wood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Master suite that features a separate shower, garden tub, double vanity with walk in closets. Kitchen features nice pantry, separate utility room. Landscaping cared for by tenants, automatic lawn sprinkler system. There is a covered patio in the back yard. This is an Energy Star home. Located within walking distance to the community pool, playground and walking trails throughout the community. Shopping and dining available near by at Alliance Town Center. Northwest ISD