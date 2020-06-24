All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:34 PM

321 Fossil Bridge Drive

321 Fossil Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

321 Fossil Bridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Trails Of Fossil Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful single story home was built in 2008 by K. Hovnanian Homes. It features an open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with wood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Master suite that features a separate shower, garden tub, double vanity with walk in closets. Kitchen features nice pantry, separate utility room. Landscaping cared for by tenants, automatic lawn sprinkler system. There is a covered patio in the back yard. This is an Energy Star home. Located within walking distance to the community pool, playground and walking trails throughout the community. Shopping and dining available near by at Alliance Town Center. Northwest ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Fossil Bridge Drive have any available units?
321 Fossil Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Fossil Bridge Drive have?
Some of 321 Fossil Bridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Fossil Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
321 Fossil Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Fossil Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 321 Fossil Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 321 Fossil Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 321 Fossil Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 321 Fossil Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Fossil Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Fossil Bridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 321 Fossil Bridge Drive has a pool.
Does 321 Fossil Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 321 Fossil Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Fossil Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Fossil Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

