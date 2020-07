Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar dog park hot tub internet access internet cafe trash valet

Life is meant to be enjoyed, not just endured. Embrace living well where modern design and luxury amenities pair seamlessly. Take in the scenery or be part of the action. Life moves fast and so can you with shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation all at your front door. You may only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.