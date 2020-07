Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry granite counters range Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking alarm system dog park package receiving playground yoga

The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community. You’ll enjoy swimming one of two pools or soaking in the oversized hot tub, entertaining in the outdoor kitchen, playing fetch at the dog park, resting in the open air cabana, or a vigorous workout in the HarborFit fitness center with aerobics and yoga studio. Plus, you’ll be located in Southwest Fort Worth, Texas, just minutes from shopping, restaurants, the hospital district, and downtown. Welcome home!