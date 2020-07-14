The Greens Of Fossil Lake

Lease Length: 3 -15 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1br: $100; 2br: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: Pitbull Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers,
Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan
Malamutes, and Wolf-Hybrids;
No Tarantulas or Pirahnas;No Reptiles (snakes or lizards), Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbit or Birds of any kind
Parking Details: Covered parking: $50/month;
Detached garages: $150/month.