The Greens Of Fossil Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center 24hr gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog park hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby

Our community features contemporary surroundings and stylish apartment interiors that stimulate the senses. Located in the beautiful Fossil Creek Development of Fort Worth, our residents enjoy an exciting lifestyle with easy access to great restaurants, vibrant shopping and fabulous nightlife. Adjacent to The Golf Club at Fossil Creek, this distinctive community also boasts spectacular views.Located in the beautiful Fossil Creek Development, we are close to great restaurants, vibrant shopping and fabulous nightlife. Also nearby are the offices of major employers such as Bank of America Mortgage and Burlington Northern Santa Fe. Save time on your commute with convenient access to 820 & I-35W and just minutes to the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.