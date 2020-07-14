All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

The Greens Of Fossil Lake

5960 Travertine Ln · (817) 241-2285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fairway Bend

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-726 · Avail. Aug 12

$942

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 2-235 · Avail. Aug 17

$952

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 10-1036 · Avail. Jul 29

$982

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-1123 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,266

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 11-1134 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 3-322 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Greens Of Fossil Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Our community features contemporary surroundings and stylish apartment interiors that stimulate the senses. Located in the beautiful Fossil Creek Development of Fort Worth, our residents enjoy an exciting lifestyle with easy access to great restaurants, vibrant shopping and fabulous nightlife. Adjacent to The Golf Club at Fossil Creek, this distinctive community also boasts spectacular views.Located in the beautiful Fossil Creek Development, we are close to great restaurants, vibrant shopping and fabulous nightlife. Also nearby are the offices of major employers such as Bank of America Mortgage and Burlington Northern Santa Fe. Save time on your commute with convenient access to 820 & I-35W and just minutes to the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 -15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1br: $100; 2br: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: Pitbull Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, and Wolf-Hybrids; No Tarantulas or Pirahnas;No Reptiles (snakes or lizards), Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbit or Birds of any kind
Parking Details: Covered parking: $50/month; Detached garages: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Greens Of Fossil Lake have any available units?
The Greens Of Fossil Lake has 13 units available starting at $942 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Greens Of Fossil Lake have?
Some of The Greens Of Fossil Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Greens Of Fossil Lake currently offering any rent specials?
The Greens Of Fossil Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Greens Of Fossil Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Greens Of Fossil Lake is pet friendly.
Does The Greens Of Fossil Lake offer parking?
Yes, The Greens Of Fossil Lake offers parking.
Does The Greens Of Fossil Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Greens Of Fossil Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Greens Of Fossil Lake have a pool?
Yes, The Greens Of Fossil Lake has a pool.
Does The Greens Of Fossil Lake have accessible units?
No, The Greens Of Fossil Lake does not have accessible units.
Does The Greens Of Fossil Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Greens Of Fossil Lake has units with dishwashers.
