/
/
/
Tarrant County College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
40 Apartments For Rent Near Tarrant County College
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
44 Units Available
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,095
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1245 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. Close to Highway 280.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
95 Units Available
Cultural District
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,275
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1227 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rustic. Elegant. Naturally relaxed.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Fort Worth
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1307 sqft
Great West 7th street location in downtown Fort Worth. Beautiful units with custom cabinetry, private balcony/patio and 9-foot ceilings. 24-hour gym, indoor basketball court and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
18 Units Available
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1565 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
Verified
1 of 101
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
34 Units Available
Linwood
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1167 sqft
Conveniently located close to Fort Worth Convention Center and Montgomery Plaza. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Community offers multiple leisure facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have access to online community portal.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
53 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
130 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
Presidio at River East offers a Modern Hill Country living experience with a convenient location just 5 minutes from downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 12:14 PM
$
132 Units Available
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1617 sqft
At Rocklyn Apartments, you’ll discover new downtown Fort Worth apartments that combine exceptional amenities with chic, urban interior design, all in a coveted location that grants you breathtaking views of the downtown area and the Trinity River.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
Cultural District
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,050
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
36 Units Available
Cultural District
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,340
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1276 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Place yourself in the epicenter of Fort Worth's most desirable new neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
144 Units Available
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,076
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1262 sqft
A modern residence of sophistication, unexpected delights and caters to your urban lifestyle with a heightened social scene.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$939
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1270 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
20 Units Available
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1263 sqft
Call us today for more information! AUTHENTIC LIVING, ONE-OF-A-KIND. Enjoy Fort Worth living at The Bowery at Southside. Located at 220 E. Broadway Ave in Fort Worth, this community is perfectly situated for work or play.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
30 Units Available
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,010
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1135 sqft
Mag & May is modern by design, but the vibe is as authentic as they come. It's a place that compliments the tried and true Southside spirit with the energy of a connected community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$990
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1199 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
48 Units Available
Cultural District
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,173
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,127
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 PM
17 Units Available
Jennings South
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,129
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,267
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1093 sqft
Come home to South 400 Apartments in Ft. Worth, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
37 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,040
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
30 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$982
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$982
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1173 sqft
Sprawling pool with water features, sun shelf. Multi-level parking garage. Ceramic tile and faux plank wood flooring, arched doorways, nine-foot ceilings. Just a half mile to Sundance Square.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1254 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1216 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Linwood
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,386
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1169 sqft
Luxury apartments in Fort Worth designed for those seeking a relaxed and sophisticated experience with close proximity to the West 7th neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
15 Units Available
Cultural District
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,293
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1373 sqft
Great location in Fort Worth, close to Farmington Stadium and Trinity Park. High-end units include walk-in closets, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features gym, BBQ grill, courtyard and pool.