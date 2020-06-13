/
/
aledo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Aledo, TX📍
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Chateau Drive
111 Chateau Drive, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
2312 sqft
Gated Community in Aledo! - In process of make-ready and interior photos. Located in a newer, gated subdivision this brick and stone home is close to town in desirable Aledo! Three bedroom plus den with a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
409 Prairie Run
409 Prairie Run, Aledo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3316 sqft
Aledo ISD. Spacious open concept home with beautiful large kitchen with a huge island open to the living room with fireplace. Island has counter top seating.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
124 Meadow Lane
124 Meadow Ln, Aledo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1502 sqft
Nice Updated 4-2-2 Right In Aledo! Close To All Schools! Large Fenced Back Yard! 4th Bedroom Could Be A 2nd Living Room!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
212 N Fm 1187
212 N FM 1187, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
Great rent home for Aledo ISD, huge yard! Must have good rental history
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
112 Meadow Lane
112 Meadow Ln, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1272 sqft
Great rental property with an semi-open floorplan. Large brick fireplace in the living room. Large back yard.
1 of 27
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
107 Chateau Dr.
107 Chateau Drive, Aledo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2358 sqft
Handsome home in Aledo! - 100% Contact free move in! Every step, from showing to move-in day, no need to worry about us needing to have in-person contact! Spectacular offering in Versailles Estates in Aledo.
1 of 25
Last updated April 1 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
424 Valley View Court
424 Valley View Ct, Aledo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2999 sqft
Custom built home in the heart of Aledo ISD! Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, master down, 3 rooms upstairs. Great kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of countertop space and a good size second dining room with additional fireplace in the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Aledo
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1424 Robyn Dr.
1424 Robyn Drive, Parker County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
1424 Robyn Dr - Brand new manufactured home in great location off Bankhead Rd. in Willow Park, Aledo ISD. 3 beds, 2 baths, 1475 sf (RLNE5820873)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
141 Whitetail Drive
141 Whitetail Dr, Willow Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2077 sqft
Hurry! Very clean newer home in recently developed, family oriented neighborhood. 3 BR, 2 bath with a study or 4th bedroom. Oversized lot includes two patio areas in back yard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
161 Winged Foot Walk
161 Winged Foot Dr, Willow Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1989 sqft
Very well kept home in highly sought after neighborhood in Aledo ISD! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and study or 4th bedroom. Close to shopping, highway access, churches and schools.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
406 Spyglass Drive
406 Spyglass Drive, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1853 sqft
Spacious open concept living with covered patio, tile entry, kitchen, utility rm., hall bath, and master bath, Sprinkler system, garage door opener, Two inch mini-blinds, black appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Aledo
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 Ranch House Rd
405 Ranch House Road, Willow Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
Come to the country close to the City. - 3/2/2 with large lot (RLNE3316266)
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
521 Parker Oaks Lane
521 Parker Oaks Ln, Hudson Oaks, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3090 sqft
Beautiful custom home on large .77 acre lot in highly sought after Aledo ISD. Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, two living areas, plus office. Second & third bedrooms share jack & jill bath with separate vanities and closets.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
134 Deer Creek Drive
134 Deer Creek Drive, Annetta, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2863 sqft
You'll love this! ALEDO ISD - LAKE FRONT PROPERTY - ON A PRIVATE LAKE. Over 2,000 sq Ft one story home. The back deck is over 1,000 sq ft more! 3 Very Large Bedrooms 2 Dining areas 2 living areas. Massive kitchen. Double ovens - one convection oven.
Results within 10 miles of Aledo
Verified
1 of 151
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Westpark Estates
18 Units Available
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly renovated apartments in the Heights of Benbrook are the perfect place to call home. You can live an active lifestyle in the lap of luxury, with super-large closets and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Benbrook Lakeside
84 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$916
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
980 sqft
All units include fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and high-speed internet. Just off Fort Worth Highway and adjacent to Tison Middle School. Amenities include a swimming pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
27 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
295 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Constellation Ranch
40 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Western Hills
16 Units Available
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Aledo rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,110.
Some of the colleges located in the Aledo area include El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Theological Seminary, University of Dallas, and North Lake College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Aledo from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, and Grand Prairie.