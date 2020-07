Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access key fob access online portal trash valet yoga elevator garage 24hr maintenance business center carport coffee bar conference room courtyard fire pit green community guest parking hot tub lobby media room new construction package receiving

The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments provides an address of distinction where you will live an unparalleled lifestyle that blends leisure with convenience right in the heart of Fort Worth, Texas.



Adjacent to the Chisholm Trail Parkway, residents of The Kelton have easy access to Downtown Fort Worth, the Hospital District, Texas Christian University and the Fort Worth Cultural District.



Our mix of living spaces are sure to provide an environment that fits your needs from our townhomes and urban studio apartments to loft style apartments. Our community features poolside grilling and entertainment areas, a well-equipped fitness center with a yoga room and The Kelton’s very own private rooftop terrace featuring striking views of Downtown Fort Worth and Trinity Trails.



Surround yourself with the serenity of Clearfork’s landscaped green spaces and convenient access to over 40 miles of hike-and-bike trails along the Trinity River. Residents at The Kelton will enjoy the riverfront amenities o