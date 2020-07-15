53 Studio Apartments for rent in Fort Worth, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,151
672 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 12:10 AM
5 Units Available
Ridglea
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$850
380 sqft
Welcome to Ridglea Court Apartments! We are an upscale, boutique community of 26 luxury apartment homes. Cutting-edge smart home technology, upscale décor, and beautiful shared-space amenities await you.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
Cultural District
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,050
595 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
44 Units Available
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,095
556 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. Close to Highway 280.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$990
761 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
37 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,040
603 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
495 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$939
395 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
30 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$982
700 sqft
Sprawling pool with water features, sun shelf. Multi-level parking garage. Ceramic tile and faux plank wood flooring, arched doorways, nine-foot ceilings. Just a half mile to Sundance Square.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
30 Units Available
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,010
515 sqft
Mag & May is modern by design, but the vibe is as authentic as they come. It's a place that compliments the tried and true Southside spirit with the energy of a connected community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
48 Units Available
Cultural District
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,173
532 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
71 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,070
585 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
55 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,067
595 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 12:22 AM
13 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$790
510 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature a variety of floor plans, spacious living rooms and fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, laundry facilities and manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
39 Units Available
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,253
600 sqft
Nestled near the Trinity Trails and retail establishments. Rivervue's luxurious studio units and 1 to 2-bedroom apartments will make city living a breeze, thanks to their patios, hardwood floors, and pet-friendly rules.
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
34 Units Available
Linwood
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
518 sqft
Conveniently located close to Fort Worth Convention Center and Montgomery Plaza. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Community offers multiple leisure facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have access to online community portal.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 AM
17 Units Available
Jennings South
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,129
605 sqft
Come home to South 400 Apartments in Ft. Worth, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,204
601 sqft
Spacious units feature wireless Sonos speakers, high ceilings and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include yoga studio and fitness center, private dining room, swimming pool and sun deck. Walking distance to The Shops at Clearfork.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
144 Units Available
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,076
543 sqft
A modern residence of sophistication, unexpected delights and caters to your urban lifestyle with a heightened social scene.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
95 Units Available
Cultural District
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,275
491 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rustic. Elegant. Naturally relaxed.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 12:07 AM
55 Units Available
The George
4900 Gage Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,244
518 sqft
The George is perfectly set in Fort Worth, TX, featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes. Residents can enjoy the convenience of direct access to The Riverfront of The Trinity Trails, featuring over 40-miles of trails.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
38 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,155
519 sqft
Only minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property has two pools, a hot tub, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units include a patio or balcony, fireplaces, and washer/dryer hookups. I-35 just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Linwood
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,386
625 sqft
Luxury apartments in Fort Worth designed for those seeking a relaxed and sophisticated experience with close proximity to the West 7th neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
36 Units Available
Cultural District
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,340
515 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Place yourself in the epicenter of Fort Worth's most desirable new neighborhood.

Fort Worth rent trends were flat over the past month

Fort Worth rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fort Worth stand at $930 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,155 for a two-bedroom. Fort Worth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fort Worth over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents were down 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Fort Worth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Fort Worth, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fort Worth is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Fort Worth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,155 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fort Worth fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Worth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Worth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

