Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Fort Worth, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
20 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
13 Units Available
Jennings South
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$989
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
39 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
35 Units Available
Cultural District
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,055
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
26 Units Available
Watervue
8660 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1245 sqft
A modern, urban community with ample amenities, including an indoor basketball and multi-sport court, business center, zero-entry pool, and fitness classes. Apartments offer full-size washers and dryers, private yards, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
42 Units Available
City View
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
33 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
36 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Summerfields
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
36 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$995
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1207 sqft
Our brand new community consists of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. The Union at River East offers nine gorgeous live-work homes which can be operated as both a home and a business with its own personal store front access.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
42 Units Available
Scenic Bluff
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,035
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1176 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,168
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
River Trails
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
22 Units Available
Sunset Heights South
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,531
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
7 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
14 Units Available
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
8 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
81 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Highway 360 and close to Centreport/DFW Airport Station. Apartments feature oversized closets and private patios or balconies. Resident amenities include a pool, spa and social courtyard. Complimentary covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
29 Units Available
River Park
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,065
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1118 sqft
Luxurious renovated apartments have stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and glass-tile backsplash. Community features fitness center, resort-style pool, and grilling stations. Located in Fort Worth near schools and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
45 Units Available
City View
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!

July 2020 Fort Worth Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Worth Rent Report. Fort Worth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Worth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fort Worth rent trends were flat over the past month

Fort Worth rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fort Worth stand at $930 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,155 for a two-bedroom. Fort Worth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fort Worth over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents were down 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Fort Worth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Fort Worth, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fort Worth is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Fort Worth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,155 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fort Worth fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Worth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Worth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

