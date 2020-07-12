/
city view
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
109 Apartments for rent in City View, Fort Worth, TX
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
Discover a European-inspired lifestyle right in the heart of Texas at Siena Apartments. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, our luxurious apartments feature Spanish-tile roofing, modern interiors and several amenities you won't find anywhere else.
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1353 sqft
Community includes two pools, grilling stations, and fitness center. Apartments offer wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite counters. Located 5 miles from grocery stores, clothing shopping, and schools. About 1.5 miles from Oakmont Park.
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine: cliff-side views, easy access to major highways and all the amenities and upgrades a person could want. That's what you'll get at Mirador Apartments, the finest luxury apartments in Southwest Fort Worth.
Results within 1 mile of City View
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
996 sqft
At Copperfield, you'll find a community dedicated to comfort and luxury. We've redesigned apartment living to put the space where you want it most! Offering one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
929 sqft
Luxury pool with pocket gardens. Resident lounge with billiards. Every floor plan has a walk-in closet and off-balcony storage. One mile to I-20 and Chisholm Parkway.
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
978 sqft
We are in a prime location, walking distance to grocery and retail stores as well as multiple restaurants. We are just minutes from downtown with close access to I-20.
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,067
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1308 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1495 sqft
A recently renovated community with modern light fixtures, faux wood floors and black appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, garage and gym provided. Fireplaces in some homes. Fantastic location near local amenities.
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
976 sqft
WELCOME HOME The Park at LeBlanc Apartments is a beautiful community offering stylish and luxurious one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1030 sqft
Comfortable homes with open designs and fully equipped kitchens. Located on a beautifully landscaped property that includes a pool and volleyball court. Close to I-20, Texas Christian University and Hulen Mall.
Results within 5 miles of City View
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1268 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Dakota Ridge Apartments, an apartment community like no other. We are conveniently located in Fort Worth, Texas near local highways for premier access to shopping, fine dining and great entertainment.
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,531
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Wind Rush
3500 Renzel Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Wind Rush Apartments, nestled in the beautiful city of Fort Worth, Texas. We are conveniently located just off Interstate 280, making any commute a breeze.
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,070
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,276
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,211
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1270 sqft
Nestled near the Trinity Trails and retail establishments. Rivervue's luxurious studio units and 1 to 2-bedroom apartments will make city living a breeze, thanks to their patios, hardwood floors, and pet-friendly rules.
