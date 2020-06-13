121 Apartments for rent in White Settlement, TX

Apartment List
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
$
34 Units Available
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
Welcome to Oak View Apartments, your resource for modern and stylish apartment living in White Settlement, Texas. Our apartment community offers everything you need to feel comfortable and at home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 9 at 02:49pm
Sunset Gardens
21 Units Available
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
615 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of White Settlement
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
27 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Constellation Ranch
40 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
South Lake Worth
37 Units Available
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1291 sqft
An amenity-rich community located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, two pools and an outdoor poolside fireplace. Homes include elegant upgrades, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of White Settlement
Verified

1 of 151

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Westpark Estates
18 Units Available
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly renovated apartments in the Heights of Benbrook are the perfect place to call home. You can live an active lifestyle in the lap of luxury, with super-large closets and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Benbrook Lakeside
84 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
$
Western Hills
21 Units Available
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Sunset Heights South
21 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
42 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
40 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
Shady Oaks Manor
4 Units Available
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
33 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,077
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1266 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$768
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1235 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-20, I-30 and 183. Contemporary apartment homes with granite countertops, ceiling fans and plank-style flooring. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and pet park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Ridglea
2 Units Available
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$850
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
606 sqft
Welcome to Ridglea Court Apartments! We are an upscale, boutique community of 26 luxury apartment homes. Cutting-edge smart home technology, upscale décor, and beautiful shared-space amenities await you.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Crestwood
16 Units Available
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$944
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1020 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
City View
56 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Cultural District
111 Units Available
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1227 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rustic. Elegant. Naturally relaxed.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Cultural District
46 Units Available
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$977
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:37pm
$
City View
57 Units Available
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
City View
42 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
City GuideWhite Settlement
For a peek at what it's like to live in White Settlement, west of Fort Worth, pop in on the annual White Settlement Chicken Dance Festival and compete with nearly 200 contestants for a chance at the Turkey Leg Trophy. Who would have thought that your funky chicken dance skills would ever come in handy?

One of the original two settlements that ended up becoming Fort Worth, White Settlement sits on a clearly defined border within driving distance of the area's most popular attractions. The city is located on the southern shore of iconic Lake Worth and is defined to the east by NAS Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Military presence is a big factor and government jobs are plentiful. What's more, it's only a short drive to Arlington and Dallas to the east for entertainment and shopping galore, and undeveloped Benbrook Lake to the south when it's time to get away. White Settlement embodies the classic north Texas charm complete with festivals, parades and the ever-popular high school football on Friday nights. Summers are hot, winters are cool and there's always something going on.

The Right Place to Be

Moving here offers a variety of housing options. Townhouses and other attached units are common here. Expect some friendly competition in locating your soon-to-be home, as these developments are going and going fast.

Weather

This area enjoys one of the most pleasant and predictable weather patterns around. In the summer highs near 100 are expected and regularly achieved. In the winter snow can be found in Dec and Jan with highs returning to the low 60s as early as Feb, keeping those accustomed to (and dreading) the annual tradition of snow shoveling happy.

Entertainment

On the edge of one of America's largest commerce capitals, there is virtually every possible pastime available for those willing to travel. The Cowboys, Mavericks and Stars are all within reach. In addition, cities all around Texas are developing a reputation for their underground music scene, where some of the best unsigned bands are popping up at clubs every weekend.

The Neighborhoods

North: North White Settlement encompasses an area only a couple blocks from Lake Worth. In summertime this is a popular location to cool down. This is a great place to start looking for home rentals and maybe even a good month to month option. Mostly single family homes and couple duplexes in this area.

Central: Easily the most attractive area to look in, central neighborhoods are in the best positioning for taking advantage of all this city has to offer. This is where you should begin your search for luxury apartments and condo rentals in White Settlement. There is a large commercial area to the west for convenience and Veteran's Park to the northeast as well.

South: The southern edge of this area is a very good area to find apartments. There is a large undeveloped area separating this neighborhood from the industrial center of the city. It is located close to the interstate for quick commutes if you happen to be looking for work in the city. There are plenty of nearby theaters, restaurants and shopping centers to suit your needs.

Settle Down on the Settlement

As evidenced by the annual Chicken Dance and its location in between some of the nations most well known cities, White Settlement is a little different and that can be a good thing. For the eclectic folks who want a little bit of everything but not too much of anything, you've found the right place. The residents for the most part can be said to come for the peace and quiet and stay for the experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in White Settlement?
The average rent price for White Settlement rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,070.
What colleges and universities are located in or around White Settlement?
Some of the colleges located in the White Settlement area include El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Theological Seminary, and University of Dallas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to White Settlement?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to White Settlement from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

