121 Apartments for rent in White Settlement, TX📍
1 of 28
1 of 4
1 of 28
1 of 28
1 of 10
1 of 26
1 of 17
1 of 151
1 of 11
1 of 41
1 of 22
1 of 47
1 of 31
1 of 35
1 of 38
1 of 34
1 of 6
1 of 34
1 of 37
1 of 40
1 of 25
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 33
One of the original two settlements that ended up becoming Fort Worth, White Settlement sits on a clearly defined border within driving distance of the area's most popular attractions. The city is located on the southern shore of iconic Lake Worth and is defined to the east by NAS Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Military presence is a big factor and government jobs are plentiful. What's more, it's only a short drive to Arlington and Dallas to the east for entertainment and shopping galore, and undeveloped Benbrook Lake to the south when it's time to get away. White Settlement embodies the classic north Texas charm complete with festivals, parades and the ever-popular high school football on Friday nights. Summers are hot, winters are cool and there's always something going on.
Moving here offers a variety of housing options. Townhouses and other attached units are common here. Expect some friendly competition in locating your soon-to-be home, as these developments are going and going fast.
Weather
This area enjoys one of the most pleasant and predictable weather patterns around. In the summer highs near 100 are expected and regularly achieved. In the winter snow can be found in Dec and Jan with highs returning to the low 60s as early as Feb, keeping those accustomed to (and dreading) the annual tradition of snow shoveling happy.
Entertainment
On the edge of one of America's largest commerce capitals, there is virtually every possible pastime available for those willing to travel. The Cowboys, Mavericks and Stars are all within reach. In addition, cities all around Texas are developing a reputation for their underground music scene, where some of the best unsigned bands are popping up at clubs every weekend.
North: North White Settlement encompasses an area only a couple blocks from Lake Worth. In summertime this is a popular location to cool down. This is a great place to start looking for home rentals and maybe even a good month to month option. Mostly single family homes and couple duplexes in this area.
Central: Easily the most attractive area to look in, central neighborhoods are in the best positioning for taking advantage of all this city has to offer. This is where you should begin your search for luxury apartments and condo rentals in White Settlement. There is a large commercial area to the west for convenience and Veteran's Park to the northeast as well.
South: The southern edge of this area is a very good area to find apartments. There is a large undeveloped area separating this neighborhood from the industrial center of the city. It is located close to the interstate for quick commutes if you happen to be looking for work in the city. There are plenty of nearby theaters, restaurants and shopping centers to suit your needs.
As evidenced by the annual Chicken Dance and its location in between some of the nations most well known cities, White Settlement is a little different and that can be a good thing. For the eclectic folks who want a little bit of everything but not too much of anything, you've found the right place. The residents for the most part can be said to come for the peace and quiet and stay for the experience.