121 Apartments for rent in White Settlement, TX

The Right Place to Be

Moving here offers a variety of housing options. Townhouses and other attached units are common here. Expect some friendly competition in locating your soon-to-be home, as these developments are going and going fast.

Weather

This area enjoys one of the most pleasant and predictable weather patterns around. In the summer highs near 100 are expected and regularly achieved. In the winter snow can be found in Dec and Jan with highs returning to the low 60s as early as Feb, keeping those accustomed to (and dreading) the annual tradition of snow shoveling happy.

Entertainment

On the edge of one of America's largest commerce capitals, there is virtually every possible pastime available for those willing to travel. The Cowboys, Mavericks and Stars are all within reach. In addition, cities all around Texas are developing a reputation for their underground music scene, where some of the best unsigned bands are popping up at clubs every weekend.