Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup oven Property Amenities 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accessible alarm system bbq/grill business center carport cats allowed cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park dogs allowed e-payments fire pit media room on-site laundry online portal parking pet friendly playground pool pool table trash valet garage internet access

Oxford at Lake Worth Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas combines luxury, affordability, and excitement into a community our residents love to call home. Just minutes from Lake Worth and Downtown Fort Worth, our apartment community provides homes to suit every lifestyle. Our interiors were designed to impress with their attention to every detail. Residents can customize their home to their liking with our wood-burning fireplaces, stylish granite countertops, and elegant vaulted ceilings. Our community amenities are just as impressive, implemented with a resort-style ambiance in mind. Take a dip in one of our two resort-style pools with sundecks, squeeze in a workout at our state-of-the-art fitness center with 24 hour access, or warm up beside the outdoor poolside fireplace. With all the amenities we offer, you will never want to leave home! Call for your personalized tour today.