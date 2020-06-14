Apartment List
/
TX
/
fort worth
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:01 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Fort Worth, TX with garage

Fort Worth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Fossil
19 Units Available
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1310 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
42 Units Available
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,200
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1245 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. Close to Highway 280.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Fairway Bend
42 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,177
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
21 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1277 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
Fossil
34 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
Jennings South
10 Units Available
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,109
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Scenic Bluff
38 Units Available
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$995
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1207 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
46 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Scenic Bluff
42 Units Available
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$965
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1176 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cultural District
23 Units Available
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,000
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1196 sqft
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is easily accessible thanks to I-820 and I-30. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents stay fit at the tennis court and gym, then relax at the pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
CentrePort Business Park
24 Units Available
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury pet-friendly community has parking garage, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, a patio/balcony and granite counters. Located just minutes from Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth near multiple golf courses.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
54 Units Available
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1250 sqft
Our apartment features include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, full sized washer and dryer connections, and more! We offer a state-of-the-art fitness
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Summerfields
19 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Linwood
30 Units Available
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,235
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1167 sqft
Conveniently located close to Fort Worth Convention Center and Montgomery Plaza. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Community offers multiple leisure facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have access to online community portal.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fossil Park
22 Units Available
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1486 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fairway Bend
16 Units Available
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1315 sqft
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,139
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,323
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Southside
2 Units Available
Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1381 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1575 sqft
Providing everything a person could want, Terrell Homes is a community of affordable 3 and 4 bedroom single-family homes in Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
River Trails
20 Units Available
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Downtown Fort Worth
24 Units Available
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
15 Units Available
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
City Guide for Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, Texas is ridin’ broncs, warm hearts, cold beer and honky tonks. It’s cowboy tales, the Chisholm Trail and memories, Bob Wills Music and Bill Mack Symphonies. Let me tell ya! Fort Worth, Texas is Bar-B-Que, Amon Carter and T.C.U. It’s great and let me state, there ain’t no other place around like Fort Worth, Texas, That’s my Town." (Ray Price - "Fort Worth, Texas").

Yee haw! So you’ve set your compass to the Lone Star and you’re heading to Texas. Even better, you’re moving to Fort Worth. In this city of cowboys and culture, you’ve chosen a good place to unsaddle your horse.
Fort Worth is Dallas’ plucky lil' sister. She’s half the size and double the fun and is the true home of the Wild West spirit. Saunter between Fort Worth’s skyscrapers, or slip from one world-class museum to another, and you can still hear the ghosts of the cowboys and buffalo hunters who started this cow town back in 1849.

Having trouble with Craigslist Fort Worth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Worth 3 BedroomsFort Worth Accessible ApartmentsFort Worth Apartments under $800Fort Worth Apartments under $900
Fort Worth Apartments with BalconyFort Worth Apartments with GarageFort Worth Apartments with GymFort Worth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Worth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFort Worth Apartments with ParkingFort Worth Apartments with Pool
Fort Worth Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Worth Cheap PlacesFort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Furnished ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly PlacesFort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University