centreport business park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
110 Apartments for rent in CentrePort Business Park, Fort Worth, TX
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
49 Units Available
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1383 sqft
Modern apartments located near major highways and public transportation. Wide open floor plans and huge closets. Every unit has W/D. Enjoy volleyball and tennis courts and a pool/hot tub!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
39 Units Available
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury pet-friendly community has parking garage, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, a patio/balcony and granite counters. Located just minutes from Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth near multiple golf courses.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with resort-style pool, coffee bar and outdoor picnic areas for entertaining. Close to Highways 183 and 360. Units have full-size W/D, tile backsplashes, Whirlpool appliances and more.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Highway 360 and close to Centreport/DFW Airport Station. Apartments feature oversized closets and private patios or balconies. Resident amenities include a pool, spa and social courtyard. Complimentary covered parking available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
50 Units Available
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1450 sqft
This waterfront property is located near all the shopping and dining along Route 360. The pet-friendly community offers a clubhouse, pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Furnished units have walk in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
6 Units Available
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Crest Centreport is located at the nexus of DFW's bustling business and entertainment districts.\n\nLocated near Highways 183 and 360, we are minutes away from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Results within 1 mile of CentrePort Business Park
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1558 sqft
Elegant apartments with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. E-payments for resident convenience. Get access to a game room, grill area and business center. Near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1511 sqft
Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
19 Units Available
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1353 sqft
The Irving Mall and other entertainment and dining options are near this community thanks to Highways 161 and 183. Two resort-style pools and grilling area are onsite. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of CentrePort Business Park
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
14 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
987 sqft
When it's time to come home, you'll love returning to your new apartment at Estrada Oaks. Our lushly landscaped property surrounds elegant and well-maintained apartment buildings.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
45 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
The Domain at Founders Parc brings another level of living to this mid-cities neighborhood. From our upscale pool with cabanas and outdoor kitchens to our pet-friendly dog parks, socials, fun activities are central to the community.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
30 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,267
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,383
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
35 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St, Euless, TX
Studio
$795
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
Centrally located in Euless, just minutes from DFW airport. The community offers residents five resort-style pools, two tennis courts, multiple basketball courts and a gym. Luxury units include walk-in closets, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$816
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
971 sqft
Whether you're looking for extraordinary amenities, a sense of community, or a convenient location in Arlington, you will find it all at Redgate.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1054 sqft
Enjoy your new life at The Preserve at Turtle Creek Apartments! Stylish living with the convenience of easy access to the I-30 and Highway 360.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1012 sqft
Luxurious apartments with recently upgraded kitchens and baths featuring Whirlpool appliances, nickel fixtures and wood-burning fireplaces. Located just minutes from the airport and the DART bus line.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$842
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
982 sqft
With a location that can't be beat - DFW Airport, TX-121 and 183 are just minutes away - Copper Hill is a dream come true. Socialize in this pet-friendly community at the basketball court, pool or racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
956 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community near Irving Mall shopping, dining and entertainment. Fully furnished, with fireplace and dishwasher. Patio or balcony vista. Pool, hot tub, gym and basketball court on the premises.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
37 Units Available
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1002 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Moments from President George Bush Turnpike for easy commuting. Units include washer-dryer hookups and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
51 Units Available
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1064 sqft
Fitness center with strength and cardio machines. Pet-friendly, with no weight restriction on dogs. Option for private patio/balcony or sunroom.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
905 sqft
Spacious homes designed with walk-in closets and breakfast bars. Indoor and outdoor fitness areas. Courtyards with playground, picnic and grill areas. Immediate access to Highway 360 and I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
