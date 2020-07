Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Live at The Scenic at River East Apartments in Scenic Bluff, Fort Worth, TX and enjoy all that we have to offer. This new pet-friendly community provides residents with easy access to Fort Worth's downtown and medical district as well as access to the Trinity River and the trail system. Enjoy our spacious studios, one and two-bedroom apartment floor plans and select from apartment homes or townhomes. Our apartments come with exceptional features and amenities such as scenic balconies or patios, a luxury pool-in the round, state-of-the-art fitness center and more! Call today and schedule a tour of our beautiful Scenic Bluff, Fort Worth, TX apartments.