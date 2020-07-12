/
cultural district
140 Apartments for rent in Cultural District, Fort Worth, TX
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
33 Units Available
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,055
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
45 Units Available
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,173
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
12 Units Available
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,293
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1373 sqft
Great location in Fort Worth, close to Farmington Stadium and Trinity Park. High-end units include walk-in closets, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features gym, BBQ grill, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
95 Units Available
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1227 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rustic. Elegant. Naturally relaxed.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
36 Units Available
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,340
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1276 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Place yourself in the epicenter of Fort Worth's most desirable new neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Cultural District
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1269 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,735
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1385 sqft
Beautiful community near schools, Fort Worth Zoo and Kimball Art Center near White Settlement Road. Elegant hardwood floors, granite counters and new renovations. Beautiful gym and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$939
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1217 sqft
Monticello Crossroads introduces a fresh approach to apartment living. If you're looking for a quality lifestyle in Ft.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
9 Units Available
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,141
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1105 sqft
Luxurious community has outdoor fireplace, BBQ grills and gated parking courts. Units feature under-mount sinks, large kitchen islands and built-in shelves. Located in the heart of Fort Worth, close to I-30 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1307 sqft
Great West 7th street location in downtown Fort Worth. Beautiful units with custom cabinetry, private balcony/patio and 9-foot ceilings. 24-hour gym, indoor basketball court and pool.
Verified
1 of 101
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1167 sqft
Conveniently located close to Fort Worth Convention Center and Montgomery Plaza. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Community offers multiple leisure facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have access to online community portal.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
12 Units Available
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
864 sqft
Perfectly situated in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Harris Gardens is easily accessible to Interstate 30.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
48 Units Available
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,120
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1245 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a fully equipped fitness center and a clubhouse. Close to Highway 280.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St., Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1080 sqft
Check out The Henderson's resort-inspired amenities, unique social spaces and stylish touches. Situated near West 7th Street and Sundance Square, access to restaurants and malls has never been so easy.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building near the financial district. Also close to Sundance Square. Apartments feature large windows with downtown Fort Worth views. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and laundry.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$944
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1020 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1218 sqft
Experience the good life at Monticello Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Our charming community offers a timeless atmosphere with a refreshing array of modern, thoughtfully designed amenities to suit your unique lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,386
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
Luxury apartments in Fort Worth designed for those seeking a relaxed and sophisticated experience with close proximity to the West 7th neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2159 sqft
A boutique-style apartment community in the Near Southside neighborhood. Minutes from the Trinity Rail Expressway and TCU. Apartments offer many upgrades including a wine chiller, keyless entry, built-in Sonos speakers, and built-in shelves.
Results within 5 miles of Cultural District
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
25 Units Available
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1263 sqft
Call us today for more information! AUTHENTIC LIVING, ONE-OF-A-KIND. Enjoy Fort Worth living at The Bowery at Southside. Located at 220 E. Broadway Ave in Fort Worth, this community is perfectly situated for work or play.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
10 Units Available
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
