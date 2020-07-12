/
downtown fort worth
161 Apartments for rent in Downtown Fort Worth, Fort Worth, TX
43 Units Available
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1269 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
37 Units Available
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$977
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$977
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1173 sqft
Sprawling pool with water features, sun shelf. Multi-level parking garage. Ceramic tile and faux plank wood flooring, arched doorways, nine-foot ceilings. Just a half mile to Sundance Square.
7 Units Available
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
25 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Contact for Availability
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1307 sqft
Great West 7th street location in downtown Fort Worth. Beautiful units with custom cabinetry, private balcony/patio and 9-foot ceilings. 24-hour gym, indoor basketball court and pool.
6 Units Available
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1144 sqft
Welcome to Cityscape Arts -- Fort Worth's brand-new residential jewel beckoning those who appreciate the vibe of boutique-style living.
16 Units Available
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St., Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1080 sqft
Check out The Henderson's resort-inspired amenities, unique social spaces and stylish touches. Situated near West 7th Street and Sundance Square, access to restaurants and malls has never been so easy.
5 Units Available
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building near the financial district. Also close to Sundance Square. Apartments feature large windows with downtown Fort Worth views. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and laundry.
20 Units Available
The Depot
555 Elm St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,078
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Depot in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Fort Worth
10 Units Available
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
43 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1268 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
33 Units Available
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,055
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
18 Units Available
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1565 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
17 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
29 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$939
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
45 Units Available
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,173
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
12 Units Available
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1157 sqft
LEED Silver certified community. Gorgeous swimming pool with sun shelf, cabana and grills. Nine-foot ceilings and arched doorways, open living space. Less than a mile to Sundance Square.
9 Units Available
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,141
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1105 sqft
Luxurious community has outdoor fireplace, BBQ grills and gated parking courts. Units feature under-mount sinks, large kitchen islands and built-in shelves. Located in the heart of Fort Worth, close to I-30 for commuters.
25 Units Available
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1263 sqft
Call us today for more information! AUTHENTIC LIVING, ONE-OF-A-KIND. Enjoy Fort Worth living at The Bowery at Southside. Located at 220 E. Broadway Ave in Fort Worth, this community is perfectly situated for work or play.
51 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
35 Units Available
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1167 sqft
Conveniently located close to Fort Worth Convention Center and Montgomery Plaza. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Community offers multiple leisure facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have access to online community portal.
12 Units Available
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,293
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1373 sqft
Great location in Fort Worth, close to Farmington Stadium and Trinity Park. High-end units include walk-in closets, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features gym, BBQ grill, courtyard and pool.
23 Units Available
Bottle House on Main
650 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1163 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Highpoint lifestyle includes vintage ambiance and ultra-modern amenities.
12 Units Available
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
864 sqft
Perfectly situated in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Harris Gardens is easily accessible to Interstate 30.
