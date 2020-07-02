All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:48 PM

2617 Woodlark Drive

2617 Woodlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Woodlark Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Woodlark Drive have any available units?
2617 Woodlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Woodlark Drive have?
Some of 2617 Woodlark Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Woodlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Woodlark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Woodlark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Woodlark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2617 Woodlark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Woodlark Drive offers parking.
Does 2617 Woodlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Woodlark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Woodlark Drive have a pool?
No, 2617 Woodlark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Woodlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2617 Woodlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Woodlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Woodlark Drive has units with dishwashers.

