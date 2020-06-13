Apartment List
/
TX
/
fort worth
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

155 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Worth, TX

Finding an apartment in Fort Worth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Lofton Place
1601 Eastchase Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1028 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments have wood-burning fireplace, private balconies and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents have access to gym, pool and hot tub. Just off I-30 and close to AT&T Stadium, Six Flags and Lake Arlington.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Overton South
38 Units Available
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
54 Units Available
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1250 sqft
Our apartment features include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, full sized washer and dryer connections, and more! We offer a state-of-the-art fitness
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
John T. White
3 Units Available
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
920 sqft
Horizons at Sunridge Apartment Homes is a retreat with the all of the conveniences of Fort Worth and Arlington just a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Summerfields
20 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Linwood
30 Units Available
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,235
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1167 sqft
Conveniently located close to Fort Worth Convention Center and Montgomery Plaza. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Community offers multiple leisure facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have access to online community portal.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Overton South
32 Units Available
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1030 sqft
At Copperfield, you'll find a community dedicated to comfort and luxury. We've redesigned apartment living to put the space where you want it most! Offering one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Western Hills
16 Units Available
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Fossil Park
22 Units Available
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1486 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Fairway Bend
16 Units Available
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1315 sqft
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
31 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,139
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
35 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,323
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Historic Southside
2 Units Available
Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1381 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1575 sqft
Providing everything a person could want, Terrell Homes is a community of affordable 3 and 4 bedroom single-family homes in Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ridgmar
20 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1079 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
River Trails
20 Units Available
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Overton South
13 Units Available
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$753
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
929 sqft
Luxury pool with pocket gardens. Resident lounge with billiards. Every floor plan has a walk-in closet and off-balcony storage. One mile to I-20 and Chisholm Parkway.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Downtown Fort Worth
24 Units Available
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
16 Units Available
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community with lavish resort-like pool, clubhouse, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Modern interiors with all-black appliances, incredible views and open floor plans. Minutes from Lake Worth.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
Harmony Hills
16 Units Available
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$725
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$881
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1020 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature a variety of floor plans, spacious living rooms and fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, laundry facilities and manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
$
21 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
Harmony Hills
37 Units Available
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Sunset Heights South
21 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
City Guide for Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, Texas is ridin’ broncs, warm hearts, cold beer and honky tonks. It’s cowboy tales, the Chisholm Trail and memories, Bob Wills Music and Bill Mack Symphonies. Let me tell ya! Fort Worth, Texas is Bar-B-Que, Amon Carter and T.C.U. It’s great and let me state, there ain’t no other place around like Fort Worth, Texas, That’s my Town." (Ray Price - "Fort Worth, Texas").

Yee haw! So you’ve set your compass to the Lone Star and you’re heading to Texas. Even better, you’re moving to Fort Worth. In this city of cowboys and culture, you’ve chosen a good place to unsaddle your horse.
Fort Worth is Dallas’ plucky lil' sister. She’s half the size and double the fun and is the true home of the Wild West spirit. Saunter between Fort Worth’s skyscrapers, or slip from one world-class museum to another, and you can still hear the ghosts of the cowboys and buffalo hunters who started this cow town back in 1849.

Having trouble with Craigslist Fort Worth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fort Worth, TX

Finding an apartment in Fort Worth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Worth 3 BedroomsFort Worth Accessible ApartmentsFort Worth Apartments under $800Fort Worth Apartments under $900
Fort Worth Apartments with BalconyFort Worth Apartments with GarageFort Worth Apartments with GymFort Worth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Worth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFort Worth Apartments with ParkingFort Worth Apartments with Pool
Fort Worth Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Worth Cheap PlacesFort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Furnished ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly PlacesFort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University