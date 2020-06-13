155 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, Texas is ridin’ broncs, warm hearts, cold beer and honky tonks. It’s cowboy tales, the Chisholm Trail and memories, Bob Wills Music and Bill Mack Symphonies. Let me tell ya! Fort Worth, Texas is Bar-B-Que, Amon Carter and T.C.U. It’s great and let me state, there ain’t no other place around like Fort Worth, Texas, That’s my Town." (Ray Price - "Fort Worth, Texas").
Yee haw! So you’ve set your compass to the Lone Star and you’re heading to Texas. Even better, you’re moving to Fort Worth. In this city of cowboys and culture, you’ve chosen a good place to unsaddle your horse.
Fort Worth is Dallas’ plucky lil' sister. She’s half the size and double the fun and is the true home of the Wild West spirit. Saunter between Fort Worth’s skyscrapers, or slip from one world-class museum to another, and you can still hear the ghosts of the cowboys and buffalo hunters who started this cow town back in 1849.
Finding an apartment in Fort Worth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.