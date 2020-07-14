All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Park 7

201 Wimberly Street · (817) 518-9924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,386

Studio · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,385

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,415

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,437

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park 7.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
alarm system
bike storage
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
Luxury apartments in Fort Worth designed for those seeking a relaxed and sophisticated experience with close proximity to the West 7th neighborhood. Park 7 is a brand-new, boutique apartment community that includes SMART-home enabled studio, one-, and two- bedroom residences with the finest finishes to complement your lifestyle. Visit us today and see why you should call Park 7 Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas your new home!

Park 7 Apartments combines technology-based conveniences with modernized features in your apartment home to provide an elevated living experience. You get to enjoy more than what any standard apartment home can offer with our great package of amenities. Each residence is equipped with an IOTAS SMART Home technology package, which includes digital app control of your locks, lights, thermostat, ceiling fans, garage door, and integration with other SMART products. Visit us today for your personal tour!

You will love our perfectly situated location within the West 7th

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 200 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: $75, Private Detached Garages: $150.
Storage Details: On-site Storage Unit: $55, Package Receiving Lockers, Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park 7 have any available units?
Park 7 has 10 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Park 7 have?
Some of Park 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park 7 currently offering any rent specials?
Park 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, Park 7 is pet friendly.
Does Park 7 offer parking?
Yes, Park 7 offers parking.
Does Park 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park 7 have a pool?
No, Park 7 does not have a pool.
Does Park 7 have accessible units?
Yes, Park 7 has accessible units.
Does Park 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park 7 has units with dishwashers.
