harmony hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
220 Apartments for rent in Harmony Hills, Fort Worth, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
29 Units Available
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
8 Units Available
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
934 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
14 Units Available
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$780
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1020 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature a variety of floor plans, spacious living rooms and fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, laundry facilities and manicured grounds.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
990 sqft
Luxurious homes with brushed nickel hardware, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Community has pools, laundry care centers and online payment options. Located just off of I-30, so convenient for commuters.
Results within 1 mile of Harmony Hills
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
8 Units Available
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Chaparral Apartments! We are glad to announce that we are under new ownership and will offer stylishly upgraded apartment homes. Our community is in the Ryanwood area in Fort Worth, Texas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1012 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with stylish designs, spacious floor plans and modern fixtures. Quiet community features a business center, fitness center, clubhouse and other social areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
16 Units Available
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$872
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1024 sqft
This property is only moments from Eastchase Market and the AMC theater, but Dallas and Fort Worth are also easily accessible. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym. Recently renovated units feature fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
6 Units Available
Asher
807 The Heights Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering floor plans suited for students, families, or a small family, this complex offers amenities like resort-style swimming pool, picnic and grilling area, and business center on site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury abounds with resort-style pool, well-appointed clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated units feature W/D hookup, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Situated in the heart of Fort Worth close to dining, shopping and nightlife.
Results within 5 miles of Harmony Hills
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1082 sqft
Two pools with sundecks, spa. ADA modified community. Numerous closets throughout every home including pantries, linen closets, walk-in closets. Immediate access to Veterans Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$724
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$798
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
959 sqft
Luxury apartment community with two sparkling swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness center and manicured landscaping. Units feature full-size washer/dryer and private patio/balcony with extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
5 Units Available
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, facilities for people with a disability, and pass-through bars. Close to the University of Texas at Arlington.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy our newly Renovated Units, which feature open layouts, upgraded appliances as well as new laundry facilities and equipment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
17 Units Available
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Rocco Apartment Homes Where convenient city surroundings blend with contemporary living accommodations. Our newly upgraded floor plans offer stunning kitchens and beautiful finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
20 Units Available
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1356 sqft
All units feature modern kitchens and bathrooms along with energy-saving doors and windows. Conveniently located just five minutes from the University of Texas and bordering I-20, I-30, Hwy 820 and Hwy 36.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$813
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is easily accessible thanks to I-820 and I-30. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents stay fit at the tennis court and gym, then relax at the pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$711
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
897 sqft
Walking distance to Woodhaven Country Club and close to shops and restaurants. Spacious units feature modern fixtures and stylish design. Located near Interstate 30 and many of the town's largest employers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
23 Units Available
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1065 sqft
A thoughtfully designed community with black-on-black appliances gourmet kitchens, and wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in-unit. Upgraded lighting, faux wood floors, and two-tone paint. Spacious exterior area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,309
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1580 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1060 sqft
Located near DFW Airport and area freeways. On-site amenities include clubhouse, curbside trash pickup, and pool. Homes feature new appliances, granite-styled countertops, and washers and dryers.
