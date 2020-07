Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage internet access volleyball court cats allowed bbq/grill carport coffee bar e-payments fire pit green community guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet yoga

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Conveniently located 1 mile west from US-377 and 2 miles east of IH-35, The Enclave on Golden Triangle is setting the standard in the booming area in north Fort Worth! We offer an abundant selection of 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom floor plans that include top of the line amenities. Most of the floorplans are townhome style with an attached 1 or 2 car private garage. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring, kitchen islands*, garden tubs* and whirlpool appliances. Our residents really enjoy our 2 story fitness center featuring fitness on demand virtual personal training. Come chill in our internet cafe or billiard lounge. Take the fun outdoors at our resort style pool area, sand volleyball and basketball courts, pet park, and playground!