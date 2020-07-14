All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like
Marine Creek Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Marine Creek Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Marine Creek Apartments

4500 Marine Creek Pkwy · (817) 438-3440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-710 · Avail. Aug 14

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Unit 5-515 · Avail. now

$930

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1-113 · Avail. Aug 21

$930

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-1306 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,170

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 15-1508 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 17-1703 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,210

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12-1204 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,465

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Unit 21-2102 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,490

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marine Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents. We also provide close proximity to all the wonderful hot spots found within the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Our community boasts many features including a beautiful picnic area with grilling stations, a sparkling swimming pool, and a fully equipped fitness center. Inside your home, you'll be pleased to discover easy to use kitchen appliances, washer and dryer connections, energy efficient ceiling fans, cozy fireplaces, and more. You'll soon find there's something for everyone to enjoy at Marine Creek Apartment Homes, a picture perfect community in the heart of Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 single, $55 couple
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, 3.50 pest control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Marine Creek Apartments have any available units?
Marine Creek Apartments has 25 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Marine Creek Apartments have?
Some of Marine Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marine Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Marine Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marine Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Marine Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Marine Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Marine Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Marine Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marine Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marine Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Marine Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Marine Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Marine Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Marine Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marine Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 BedroomsFort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly PlacesFort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business ParkFairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhavenOverton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian UniversityUniversity of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan UniversityAmberton University