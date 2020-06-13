/
/
benbrook
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM
125 Apartments for rent in Benbrook, TX📍
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Benbrook Lakeside
84 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 151
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Westpark Estates
21 Units Available
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly renovated apartments in the Heights of Benbrook are the perfect place to call home. You can live an active lifestyle in the lap of luxury, with super-large closets and open floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Benbrook
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
33 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,077
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1266 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hulen Mall
10 Units Available
Chisholm Ranch Apartments
5100 River Valley Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Fort Worth close to highways, shops and restaurants as well as hiking trails. Renovations include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
City View
56 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
City View
57 Units Available
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
City View
42 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hunter's Ridge
21 Units Available
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
City View
45 Units Available
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1353 sqft
Community includes two pools, grilling stations, and fitness center. Apartments offer wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite counters. Located 5 miles from grocery stores, clothing shopping, and schools. About 1.5 miles from Oakmont Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
40 Units Available
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,164
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1270 sqft
Nestled near the Trinity Trails and retail establishments. Rivervue's luxurious studio units and 1 to 2-bedroom apartments will make city living a breeze, thanks to their patios, hardwood floors, and pet-friendly rules.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River Park
30 Units Available
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Western Hills
16 Units Available
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
City View
24 Units Available
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
Discover a European-inspired lifestyle right in the heart of Texas at Siena Apartments. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, our luxurious apartments feature Spanish-tile roofing, modern interiors and several amenities you won't find anywhere else.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
City View
19 Units Available
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1385 sqft
Imagine: cliff-side views, easy access to major highways and all the amenities and upgrades a person could want. That's what you'll get at Mirador Apartments, the finest luxury apartments in Southwest Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Overton South
37 Units Available
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
River Park
31 Units Available
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1493 sqft
Luxurious renovated apartments have stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and glass-tile backsplash. Community features fitness center, resort-style pool, and grilling stations. Located in Fort Worth near schools and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 9 at 03:01pm
Ridglea Hills
19 Units Available
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1406 sqft
Peaceful community located near downtown and highways 183, I-20 and I-30. Units have vinyl-wood flooring, washer-dryer connections, fireplaces and more. Three pools, hot tub and tennis courts on premises.
Results within 5 miles of Benbrook
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
$
Western Hills
21 Units Available
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Sunset Heights South
21 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
42 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
40 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
26 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Benbrook rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
Some of the colleges located in the Benbrook area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Dallas Theological Seminary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Benbrook from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX