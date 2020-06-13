/
westworth village
120 Apartments for rent in Westworth Village, TX
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Riverbend Trinity Trails
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
2031 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a laid-back vibe. Community amenities include pool, lazy river, and fire pit. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 183 and West 7th.
Ridgmar
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1079 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Sunset Gardens
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
615 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,263
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern Convenience. Natural Surroundings. The Palmer is a modern apartment community designed for those seeking a relaxed and elevated living experience with close proximity to the Trinity River and a multitude of urban amenities.
Downtown Fort Worth
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Jennings South
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,109
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
Western Hills North
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Western Hills
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Sunset Heights South
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,120
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Downtown Fort Worth
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Shady Oaks Manor
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Downtown Fort Worth
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St., Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1080 sqft
Check out The Henderson's resort-inspired amenities, unique social spaces and stylish touches. Situated near West 7th Street and Sundance Square, access to restaurants and malls has never been so easy.
Paschal
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1340 sqft
Bright homes with arched doorways, high ceilings, large windows. Three courtyards with social and grill areas. Outdoor fireplace. Modern fitness center with free weights.
Far Greater Northside
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,077
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1266 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Downtown Fort Worth
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,295
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1269 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$768
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1235 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-20, I-30 and 183. Contemporary apartment homes with granite countertops, ceiling fans and plank-style flooring. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and pet park.
Ridglea
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$850
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
606 sqft
Welcome to Ridglea Court Apartments! We are an upscale, boutique community of 26 luxury apartment homes. Cutting-edge smart home technology, upscale décor, and beautiful shared-space amenities await you.
