Apartment List
/
TX
/
fort worth
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:15 AM

149 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Worth, TX

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
Downtown Fort Worth
19 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,783
1859 sqft
Spacious units feature wireless Sonos speakers, high ceilings and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include yoga studio and fitness center, private dining room, swimming pool and sun deck. Walking distance to The Shops at Clearfork.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1196 sqft
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is easily accessible thanks to I-820 and I-30. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents stay fit at the tennis court and gym, then relax at the pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
City View
46 Units Available
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1353 sqft
Community includes two pools, grilling stations, and fitness center. Apartments offer wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite counters. Located 5 miles from grocery stores, clothing shopping, and schools. About 1.5 miles from Oakmont Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Fossil
21 Units Available
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1310 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
$
141 Units Available
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1617 sqft
At Rocklyn Apartments, you’ll discover new downtown Fort Worth apartments that combine exceptional amenities with chic, urban interior design, all in a coveted location that grants you breathtaking views of the downtown area and the Trinity River.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
28 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1379 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
17 Units Available
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1454 sqft
Luxury apartment community with wide open floor plans, wood flooring and granite counters. Community has a wine tasting room, pool and bark park. Located close to restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1217 sqft
Monticello Crossroads introduces a fresh approach to apartment living. If you're looking for a quality lifestyle in Ft.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
CentrePort Business Park
36 Units Available
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Fort Worth
36 Units Available
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
2150 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
141 Units Available
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1634 sqft
A modern residence of sophistication, unexpected delights and caters to your urban lifestyle with a heightened social scene.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Fairway Bend
231 Units Available
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
$
Western Hills
22 Units Available
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Ridgmar
20 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1420 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Constellation Ranch
40 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1349 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
River Park
31 Units Available
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1493 sqft
Luxurious renovated apartments have stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and glass-tile backsplash. Community features fitness center, resort-style pool, and grilling stations. Located in Fort Worth near schools and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 9 at 03:01pm
Ridglea Hills
19 Units Available
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1406 sqft
Peaceful community located near downtown and highways 183, I-20 and I-30. Units have vinyl-wood flooring, washer-dryer connections, fireplaces and more. Three pools, hot tub and tennis courts on premises.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
CentrePort Business Park
47 Units Available
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1450 sqft
This waterfront property is located near all the shopping and dining along Route 360. The pet-friendly community offers a clubhouse, pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Furnished units have walk in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Far Greater Northside
7 Units Available
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$976
980 sqft
Come home to Marine Park Apartments in Fort Worth, TX, a gated and pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX. A relaxed lifestyle is at your fingertips when you choose Marine Park Apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
43 Units Available
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1419 sqft
Pet-friendly community located just off I-35W in North Fort Worth. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with wine racks, raised ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
City View
55 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
46 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1575 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
54 Units Available
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1250 sqft
Our apartment features include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, full sized washer and dryer connections, and more! We offer a state-of-the-art fitness

June 2020 Fort Worth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Worth Rent Report. Fort Worth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Worth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fort Worth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Worth Rent Report. Fort Worth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Worth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fort Worth rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Fort Worth rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Fort Worth stand at $930 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,155 for a two-bedroom. Fort Worth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Fort Worth throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Fort Worth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Fort Worth has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Fort Worth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Fort Worth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,155 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Fort Worth.
    • While rents in Fort Worth remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,166, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Worth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Worth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Worth 3 BedroomsFort Worth Accessible ApartmentsFort Worth Apartments under $800Fort Worth Apartments under $900
    Fort Worth Apartments with BalconyFort Worth Apartments with GarageFort Worth Apartments with GymFort Worth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Worth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFort Worth Apartments with ParkingFort Worth Apartments with Pool
    Fort Worth Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Worth Cheap PlacesFort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Furnished ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly PlacesFort Worth Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
    Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
    McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
    Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
    Overton SouthScenic Bluff

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
    University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
    Amberton University