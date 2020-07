Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly cable included parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly concierge dog park doorman internet access

Call us today to schedule a tour! On the western edge of The Village, with walkability to restaurants, shopping and nightlife - Chase is one of the celebrated classic neighborhoods, only recently reimagined for the way we live today. Here, an ideal location and modern conveniences meet mature trees and an enduring laid-back atmosphere, while the nearby coffee house meets a true sense of neighborhood, a commitment to friendship and community. Chase borders with Greenville Avenue and the main street of Southwestern Boulevard. This community offers easy access to major roads and makes city commute convenient.