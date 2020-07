Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance cable included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator cable included carpet extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room package receiving pet friendly accessible parking dog park

The Oaks at Hampton is an affordable, master-planned community designed and developed specifically for independent seniors 55 and Better. You will find an inviting lifestyle filled with social gatherings, educational opportunities, and recreational outings. Truly there is something for everyone! Primrose Oaks offers all the amenities, features and services you need, with all comforts and conveniences you deserve.